Here's why now is the best time to book flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Those planning to travel for Thanksgiving this fall only have a few more days to find good deals on flights.

Hopper — a travel app that shows users the best time to purchase flight tickets — recommends travelers book flights for Thanksgiving in mid-September, meaning just a few days remain to scout out the best deals.

"At the latest for Thanksgiving travel, book by Halloween," said Adit Damodaran, an economist with Hopper. "After Halloween, you start to enter that three-week period before Thanksgiving, so that's when airfare is really going to start to increase."

Hopper projects that airfare for Thanksgiving flights will increase at least 40% in early November.

Experts also say this week is a good time to look for flights for Christmas. Hopper says travelers should book flights for Christmas by Halloween, or at least four weeks before departure.

Hopper also expects that airfare for leisure travelers will be more affordable this fall when compared to the sky-high prices from over the summer.

"For domestic airfare, we're expecting about a 10% decline from $290 roundtrip on average this summer to $260 on average roundtrip in the fall," Damodaran said.

There are more options to pick from, too. Earlier in the pandemic, many low-cost carriers added destinations to their list, including airports near beaches and popular outdoor destinations.