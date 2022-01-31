Here's where you can find free N95 masks

As part of a federal plan, pharmacies and health centers throughout the United States are beginning the rollout of free N95 masks for the public this week.

The free masks are part of the Biden administration's effort to distribute 400 million free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, participating pharmacies include CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Kroger.

On its website, Walgreens said they "anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February." They'll update this website with the list of participating locations.

CVS said in a statement to USA Today that stores, including those inside Target, will have masks arriving as soon as Thursday, but some locations might get them at different times.

Kroger said to get a free mask, consumers are asked to go to its nearest pharmacy and pick them up, Today reported.

In a press release, Meijer said that the free masks, limiting to three per customer, will be available at a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance.

Free masks will also be available through the Health Resources & Services Administration Health Center COVID-19 N95 Mask Program.