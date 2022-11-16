Here's the sitch: 500 new words added to Scrabble dictionary

Five hundred new words have been added to the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.

Merriam-Webster published the seventh edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, which contains new words like stan, sitch, zedonk, and dox earlier this month, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported this is the first time since 2018 that the book has been updated.

The publishing company said other new words added are bae, deadname, pageview, embiggen, hygge, matcha, spork, and zonkey.

According to the publishing company, the news outlet reported that if players are looking to score major points, the words grawlix and fauxhawk will get them some.

Don't know what grawlix means? According to Merriam-Webster, it's a mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replaces curse words in print.

The book, which contains over 100,000 playable two- to eight-letter words, with variant spelling and thorough coverage of Canadian and British words, is available online to purchase, the company said.