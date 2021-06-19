Gulf Coast residents drying out after Tropical Storm Claudette

Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast are trying to dry out after Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy flooding into homes and businesses Saturday.

“Oh my God, this is everywhere! Look at this flooring,” Ashley James, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana said.

Around the region, residents are sharing videos and posting photos of submerged roads, yards, and even living rooms.

The storm came ashore in southeastern Louisiana early Saturday, with 40 mph winds reported by mid-morning.

The National Weather Service warned residents to be on alert for “heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding across coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle."

A tornado from Claudette's strong winds demolished or damaged at least 50 homes in a small town near the Alabama-Florida border.

Local officials said the tornado "pretty much leveled" a mobile home park. It also toppled countless trees onto houses and tore the roof off a high school.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths at this time.

The storm is expected to move northeast toward the North Carolina coast over the weekend.

This story originally reported by Meg Hilling on Newsy.com.