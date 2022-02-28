Watch
Former Miss Ukraine prepares to fight against Russia

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
An armed civil defense woman holds a Kalashnikov assault rifle while patrolling an empty street due to a curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 12:41:38-05

A former Miss Ukraine appears to be preparing for battle.

Anastasiia Lenna reportedly posted a video on Instagram that showed her at a shooting range. A message with the video said, "Training. The invaders will die on our land! All world see this! Wait and see what will happen," according to The Independent.

In a follow-up post, Lenna said she was born in Kyiv and had a normal life until last week when Russia invaded her country.

"I appreciate all attention and support to my country," she said. "All people in Ukraine, we fight every day against Russian aggression."

Lenna also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She called him "a true and strong leader".

Lenna joining the fight would not be uncommon. Numerous Ukrainian citizens have taken up arms to help fend off Russians.

As of Monday, Ukraine's major cities, including Kyiv, were still in control of the Ukrainians. However, according to CNN, Russian have made advancements despite facing stiff resistance.

