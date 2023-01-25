Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Former AT&T customers still entitled to partial refund over data throttling

Phone Fraud Sentencing
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores, in New York. A Pakistan resident has been sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, to 12 years in prison for a conspiracy to "unlock" phones from AT&T's network, a scheme the company says cost it more than $200 million. Muhammad Fahd, 35, of Karachi, recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Wash., via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his coworkers to use their credentials to unlock phones. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Phone Fraud Sentencing
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 10:30:32-05

Some former AT&T customers can still claim partial refunds after the Federal Trade Commission ruled in 2019 that the company misled customers about its unlimited data plans.

The FTC said AT&T failed to disclose it would slow internet data speeds for customers who would go over a certain amount of data despite these customers purchasing unlimited data plans.

The FTC said $7 million remains from a $60 million fund for some customers who had AT&T unlimited data plans at some point between October 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015. The FTC said it has not been able to reach all potential former customers affected by the ruling.

“Some customers experienced data speeds so slow that many common phone applications, such as web browsing and video streaming, became difficult or nearly impossible to use,” the FTC said.

The FTC set the following criteria for obtaining a partial refund:

  • Former AT&T customer
  • Had an unlimited data plan at some point between October 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015
  • Experienced data throttling
  • Have not received a bill credit or payment from AT&T related to this matter

Former customers can apply for a partial refund on the AT&T website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App