For first time ever, Queen Elizabeth II will appoint Britain's next prime minister in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II will receive outgoing and incoming British prime ministers at her Scotland castle Balmoral for the first time ever.

The change in tradition, which has seen her appoint the new prime minister at Buckingham Palace in London for the past 70 years, was announced by a palace spokesperson on Wednesday, CNN and NBC News reported.

The Queen, who is 96, has missed several events this year due to her health, the Washington Post reported.

According to the spokesperson, the Queen will receive outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor, either U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, on Sept. 6 during a ceremony at Balmoral, the news outlets reported.

Johnson stepped down as prime minister in July after his government was rocked by scandals, including the "partygate" ethics scandal, Newsy reported.

The Post reported that Johnson would head to Balmoral on Tuesday, where he will tender his resignation.

The news outlets reported that the new prime minister would be named on Monday.