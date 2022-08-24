Watch Now
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for rebound case of COVID-19

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden visits the Congress Library, July 12, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 14:00:52-04

Jill Biden has been forced to isolate again after testing positive for a rebound case of COVID-19.

The first lady initially tested positive for the virus on Aug. 16. She was treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.

A spokesperson for Mrs. Biden said she tested negative twice on Sunday. However, upon re-testing on Wednesday, she received a positive result.

The first lady's spokesperson said she has not experienced a reemergence of symptoms, but will isolate in Delaware as a precaution.

President Joe Biden also suffered a case of rebound COVID-19 after initially testing positive in late July.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, up to 5% of people given Paxlovid suffered a rebound infection.

