Firefighters save kitten stuck in ATM

Fort Smith Fire Department
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 13, 2022
A kitten is alive and well after finding itself in a precarious situation.

A technician heard the kitten in an ATM at a bank in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The technician called 911, which dispatched the Fort Smith Fire Department.

Three firefighters worked to coax the kitten out from behind mechanical elements in the ATM.

They were able to free the kitten after about five minutes.

It's unclear how the cat got into the ATM in the first place.

The cat was handed over to Animal Control and will eventually go up for adoption.

