FDA recalls 53 nutritional, beverage products

WASHINGTON - More than 50 nutritional and beverage products are being recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.
The products were produced by the Lyons Magnus Company.
The 53 recalled products include items under brand names like Oatly and Premier Protein. The Food and Drug Administration says the list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants.
Consumers are asked to throw the products away or return them for a refund.
The recalled products include:
|Brand
|Description
|UPC Carton
|UPC Case (if sold in cases)
|Lot Code
|Best By Date
|Lyons Ready Care
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100466
|10045796100463
|4512
|12/30/2022
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100442
|10045796100449
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100497
|10045796100494
|1412
|2/15/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|9312
|2/13/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100503
|10045796100500
|8212
|2/2/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100459
|10045796100456
|3512
|12/29/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|7902
|11/3/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100916
|10045796100913
|5312
|2/9/2023
|6312
|2/10/2023
|6512
|3/2/2023
|7512
|3/3/2023
|8512
|3/4/2023
|8902
|1/3/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100435
|10045796100432
|3712
|1/18/2023
|5212
|12/1/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|8512
|1/3/2023
|8902
|11/4/2022
|4712
|1/19/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Lyons Barista Style
|Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101654
|10045796101651
|2012
|1/7/2023
|3012
|1/8/2023
|3712
|3/19/2023
|4012
|1/9/2023
|5712
|3/21/2023
|5012
|1/10/2023
|Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101791
|10045796101798
|1612
|3/7/2023
|2612
|3/8/2023
|2712
|3/18/2023
|3612
|3/9/2023
|8412
|2/22/2023
|Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101807
|10045796101804
|0612
|3/6/2023
|2212
|1/27/2023
|3212
|1/28/2023
|4212
|1/29/2023
|6412
|2/20/2023
|7412
|2/21/2023
|Pirq
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008164
|5412
|5/25/2023
|6412
|5/26/2023
|7412
|5/27/2023
|8012
|4/18/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008140
|8412
|7/27/2023
|9412
|7/28/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008157
|3412
|5/23/2023
|4412
|5/24/2023
|5012
|4/15/2023
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|857690008294
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|857690008270
|8412
|7/27/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|857690008287
|4412
|5/24/2023
|6012
|4/16/2023
|7012
|4/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008331
|4412
|7/23/2023
|5412
|7/24/2023
|7012
|6/16/2023
|8012
|6/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|857690008317
|7012
|6/16/2023
|Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
|Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685656
|70074685649
|400254X00
|8/1/2023
|400264X00
|8/1/2023
|400274X00
|8/1/2023
|410364X00
|9/1/2023
|Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685670
|70074685663
|400244X00
|8/1/2023
|410354X00
|9/1/2023
|Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
|70074685632
|70074685625
|400194X00
|8/1/2023
|400204X00
|8/1/2023
|400214X00
|8/1/2023
|400224X00
|8/1/2023
|400234X00
|8/1/2023
|410294X00
|9/1/2023
|410304X00
|9/1/2023
|410314X00
|9/1/2023
|410334X00
|9/1/2023
|410344X00
|9/1/2023
|Aloha
|Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112355
|10842096142359
|8312
|7/12/2023
|9312
|7/13/2023
|Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112379
|10842096142373
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112348
|10842096142342
|7312
|7/11/2023
|Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096112386
|10842096142380
|0412
|7/19/2023
|9312
|7/18/2023
|Intelligentsia
|ColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000969
|10800222000966
|9212
|12/7/2022
|Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000976
|10800222000980
|7112
|1/4/2023
|8112
|1/5/2023
|Kate Farms
|Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006904
|851823006904
|2512
|6/1/2023
|3512
|6/2/2023
|4512
|6/3/2023
|5512
|6/4/2023
|6512
|6/5/2023
|Oatly
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)
|190646630058
|10190646630055
|112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2902
|4/2/2023
|3902
|4/3/2023
|4902
|4/4/2023
|6112
|4/26/2023
|9012
|4/19/2023
|Premier Protein
|Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714477
|643843714200
|2412/2142BT
|7/20/2023
|3412/2143BT
|7/21/2023
|4612/2164BT
|8/11/2023
|5612/2165BT
|8/12/2023
|66122166BT
|8/13/2023
|Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715351
|643843718642
|0012/2100BT
|6/8/2023
|1012/2101BT
|6/9/2023
|1212/2121BT
|6/29/2023
|1612/2161BT
|8/8/2023
|2012/2102BT
|6/10/2023
|2212/2122BT
|6/30/2023
|3012/2103BT
|6/11/2023
|4012/2104BT
|6/12/2023
|Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715344
|643843718581
|9712/2179BT
|8/26/2023
|Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843713944
|0612/2160BT
|8/7/2023
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|9512/2159BT
|8/6/2023
|Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843714736
|4902/2094BT
|6/2/2023
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|6902/2096BT
|6/4/2023
|7902/2097BT
|6/5/2023
|8902/2098BT
|6/6/2023
|Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|643843716662
|3212/2123BT
|7/1/2023
|4212/2124BT
|7/2/2023
|5212/2125BT
|7/3/2023
|62122126BT
|7/4/2023
|7212/2127BT
|7/5/2023
|Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843716655
|643843718567
|8212/2128BT
|7/6/2023
|Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|643843720461
|5902/2095BT
|6/3/2023
|MRE
|Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573893
|10810044573968
|2112
|4/22/2023
|3112
|4/23/2023
|9612
|6/18/2023
|Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573916
|10810044573944
|3112
|4/23/2023
|4112
|4/24/2023
|5112
|4/25/2023
|Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573923
|10810044573937
|1112
|4/21/2023
|2112
|4/22/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|8612
|6/17/2023
|Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573909
|10810044573951
|0112
|4/20/2023
|1112
|4/21/2023
|6612
|6/15/2023
|7612
|6/16/2023
|Stumptown
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006878
|10855186006875
|3312
|12/9/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|4312
|12/10/2022
|5312
|12/11/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|10855186006892
|6312
|12/12/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006861
|855186006861
|0412
|12/16/2022
|1412
|12/17/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855156306847
|10855186006844
|2312
|12/8/2022
|3312
|12/9/2022
|Imperial
|Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927307
|10074865927304
|2312
|2/6/2023
|3312
|2/7/2023
|7112
|1/22/2023
|8112
|1/23/2023
|8612
|3/14/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556147
|10734730556144
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/1/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|7212
|12/3/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945493
|10074865945490
|0012
|11/6/2022
|2212
|11/28/2022
|3212
|11/29/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|5712
|1/20/2023
|6712
|1/21/2023
|9902
|11/5/2022
|Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730310749
|10734730310746
|1902
|12/27/2022
|1312
|2/5/2023
|Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927321
|10074865927328
|0012
|1/5/2023
|1412
|2/15/2023
|9512
|3/5/2023
|9902
|1/4/2023
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|0734730556154
|10734730556151
|2512
|12/28/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|6902
|11/2/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945509
|10074865945506
|4212
|11/30/2022
|6212
|12/2/2022
This story was originally reported on wtkr.com.