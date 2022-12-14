Fan ejected after Warriors' Green said they 'threatened' him

MILWAUKEE — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said he had a fan attending Tuesday's NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks ejected for supposedly saying "some threatening stuff to my life."

The incident occurred late in the third quarter when an unnamed fan sitting courtside on the baseline began heckling Green as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted to shoot free throws, ESPN reported.

About a minute later, on the opposite side of the court as Golden State's Steph Curry was shooting free throws, Green spoke to a referee about what had happened moments prior, ESPN and the Associated Press reported.

After speaking to Green, the game official got security, who escorted the fan out, the media outlets reported.

After the game, the Bucks' head of communications issued a brief statement saying that the decision to eject the fan was "under the referee's discretion" and that the team was "investigating the situation and were conferring with the NBA," CBS Sports and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Green said the only way to stop fans from crossing boundaries is if the league works with legislators to implement laws, the Associated Press and CBS Sports reported.

This isn't the first time Green has run into issues with NBA fans.

Two weeks ago, the league fined Green $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan" after a situation occurred at a Dallas Mavericks game, the Associated Press reported.