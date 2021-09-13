Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st openly transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in San Francisco Saturday.

The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead approximately 200 congregations in Northern California and Nevada.

Rohrer, who uses the pronoun "they," was elected to a six-year term in May after the previous bishop retired.

Rohrer said the new role shows that "all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”

Prior to being installed as bishop, Rohrer was a pastor at the Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco. They also worked as a chaplain coordinator for the San Francisco Police Department.