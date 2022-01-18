Dog rescued in Seattle from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

A dog in Seattle trapped for six days after a house collapsed due to a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday that they found the dog alive, and it was in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to reports of the dog possibly being trapped inside a home impacted by last week’s landslide.

The department tweeted a video that showed a firefighter carrying the dog out of the home.

According to the Associated Press, a landslide on Jan. 7 caused the home to slide, leaving homeowner James Fritts trapped inside while his wife Didi could crawl to safety.

The Seattle Times reported that their other dog perished in the collapse.