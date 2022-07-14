INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general has initiated an investigation into the Indianapolis doctor who allegedly performed an abortion for a young rape victim from Ohio.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard's story has garnered national attention since the Indianapolis Star first connected her to the 10-year-old victim.

Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a statement Thursday afternoon vowing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abortion and whether or not the proper reports were filed.

“Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

Rokita also included a copy of the "request for information" letter that his office sent to Gov. Holcomb's office.

"A physician presented with a pregnant pre-teen — a victim of sexual assault — must report the assault to law enforcement immediately. One who aborts the pregnancy of such a rape victim must within three days file a report of the abortion with both the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Child Services," the request states.

"If Dr. Bernard has failed to file the required reports on time, she has committed an offense, the consequences of which could include criminal prosecution and licensing repercussions."

Bernard, an Indianapolis-based obstetrician-gynecologist, tweeted a statement of support for victims Wednesday — the same day it was first reported a man had been charged with the child's rape.

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it," Bernard wrote.

A police detective testified in court on Wednesday that the child had to travel to Indiana between June 29 and July 2 for the procedure.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, the state of Ohio implemented the "Heartbeat Bill," which does not allow abortions in the state after six weeks. Ten-year-olds who become pregnant are, by definition, rape victims, but Ohio’s abortion law does not make exceptions for rape.

President Joe Biden addressed the case during a speech Friday, during which he signed an executive order on abortion access.

"Imagine being that little girl," Biden said as he criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the decades-long precedent established by Roe v. Wade. "I’m serious. Just imagine being that little girl. Ten years old!"

Authorities say 27-year-old Gerson Fuente, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the rape of a minor. According to investigators, Fuente confessed to Columbus police that he raped the girl after they obtained a DNA sample from him.

This article was written by Lucas Gonzalez for WRTV.