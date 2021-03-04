Detroit Zoo's polar bear cub experiences snow for the first time in adorable video

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo captured on video one of its newest additions frolicking in the snow for the first time ever and the video is absolutely adorable.

One of two cubs born at the zoo in November 2020 was captured playing in the snow for the first time during supervised playtime, the Detroit Zoo wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The female cub's mother, Suka, is still in a maternity den with the second cub that was born. Zoo officials say they should be able to venture out in the next few weeks.

The cub who spent time exploring in the snow under supervision isn't yet able to go out and play on her own, officials say. However, she has been moved out of her nursery and is living in a larger space within the Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex. This cub caused brief concern for zoo staff after she was born. She became inactive and appeared weak after birth, but went under close around-the-clock monitoring until she was better.

She has now graduated from a bottle to drinking formula from a bowl. The cub, who still hasn't been named, is now 20 pounds.

Zoo officials say the female cub will likely go on to live with other bears, but it's unclear if she'll be reunited with her mother and sibling.

This article was written by Cara Ball for WXYZ.