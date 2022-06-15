Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

DC street outside Saudi embassy renamed Jamal Khashoggi Way

Saudi Embassy Khashoggi Way
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
A new street sign for Jamal Khashoggi Way is displayed outside of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Washington. One month ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the District of Columbia is renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy Jamal Khashoggi Way, trolling Riyadh for its role in the killing of the dissident Saudi activist and journalist in 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Saudi Embassy Khashoggi Way
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 18:55:15-04

A street outside the Saudi embassy in Washington D.C. has been renamed to honor slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the Associated Press, members of the D.C. Council were on hand when a street sign read "Jamal Khashoggi Way" was unveiled directly in front of the embassy’s main entrance.

The new street name was unveiled a month before President Joe Biden is to visit Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain the correct documents to get married to his fiancee, who was waiting outside for him, the news outlet reported.

He never emerged.

The AP reported that initially, the Saudi government denied any wrongdoing but eventually admitted that the 59-year-old had been killed after entering the building.

Last year, the CIA released a report that said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119