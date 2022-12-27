Country star Zach Bryan releases ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ album

A country music star is weighing in on the Ticketmaster debacle when it comes to concert ticket pricing.

Zach Bryan dropped a live album over the weekend titled "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster." Along with the album drop, Bryan posted a statement on social media about the "massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately," the Associated Press reported.

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year, to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show,” Bryan stated in the statement, per the Associated Press.

Bryan pointed out that he doesn't have control of ticket prices for festivals that he plays at, the news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, Ticketmaster wasn't mentioned by name in the statement, but in another social media post, Bryan tagged Ticketmaster which showed the song listings.

Ticketmaster came under fire in recent weeks, notably around its chaotic rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour., the Associated Press reported.