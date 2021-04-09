White House COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as vaccinations surge

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a regularly-scheduled briefing Friday as the Biden administration races to vaccinate as many Americans as possible while variant strains of the virus continue to spread.

The briefing comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly a quarter of all U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 40% of all adults have received at least one dose.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced he would order states to open vaccine eligibility to all U.S. adults by April 19 — two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

However, the sprint to vaccinate more people comes as a variant strain of the virus that is more contagious has become dominant in the U.S. On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the B-117 variant of COVID-19 — a strain first detected in the U.K. late last year — is now “the most common lineage circulating in the United States."

For months, White House officials have urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to limit the impact of variant strains.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that viruses cannot mutate into more serious strains if they cannot spread — meaning the U.S. must reach a state of “herd immunity” to thwart additional and potentially more dangerous mutant strains.

The White House briefing will take Friday at 11 a.m. ET.