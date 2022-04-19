Lyft joins Uber in dropping face mask policy

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation, Uber and Lyft have announced it will no longer require customers to wear masks on trips.

Both ride-share companies' policy changes went into effect Tuesday.

On Uber's website, the company said, “riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”

It also updated its front-seat policy.

Uber passengers will no longer be required to sit in the back seat. However, the ride-share company still encourages people to stay in the back if the size of their passenger group allows them.

Lyft announced a change in its mask policy the same day.

On its website, Lyft said, "Wearing a mask is now optional for everyone in the car."

Lyft passengers and drivers will no longer be required to keep the front passenger seat open and will not need to keep the windows down.

Lack of a mask will no longer be a reason for canceling a ride on the Lyft app, the company announced.

Lyft still encourages people to check local public health requirements before riding.

The federal mask mandate was voided Monday after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Several U.S. airlines have already announced that masks are now optional on planes, including Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

Amtrak also said it will no longer require passengers and staff to wear face masks.