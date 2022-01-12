Watch
TSA says 3,700 workers are currently dealing with a COVID-19 infection

Elaine Thompson/AP
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Monday was the first day that travelers at the airport were required to wear face coverings in the public areas there. The Port of Seattle has encouraged its employees to wear face coverings, and all federal agencies that operate at the airport require their employees to wear face coverings. All airlines operating at SeaTac require employees and passengers to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 12, 2022
The TSA says more than 3,700 agency employees are currently out of work with a COVID-19 infection as the omicron variant spreads across the country.

According to data published on the agency's website, 3,783 workers are actively dealing with a COVID-19 infection and are "staying home to help keep the traveling public safe."

Forbes reports that those workers represent about 7% of the agency's workforce. The outlet also reports that prior to Thanksgiving, the agency had just 275 employees out sick with COVID-19.

According to the TSA, the agency's workforce at the country's largest airports are those who have been impacted the most. At the Miami International Airport, more than 800 workers are dealing with COVID-19. At New York's JFK Airport, more than 700 workers are currently dealing with COVID-19. Another 680 workers at LAX have been infected.

The increase in positive cases comes in the weeks after a busy holiday travel season, and as omicron causes record spread of the virus.

TSA workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandate passed by President Joe Biden late last year.

