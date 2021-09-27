Tennessee police officer who aided in recovery from devastating floods dies of COVID-19

WAVERY, Tenn. — A Tennessee police officer who assisted his community in rebuilding after a series of devastating floods has died of COVID-19.

The Waverly Police Department says Officer Greg Triplett, 50, died Sunday morning from complications of the virus.

The department took to Facebook to pay tribute to Triplett and express their sadness of his loss.

Triplett was born and raised in the town of Waverly and was loved by the community he served.

Last month, on Aug. 21, Triplett and his family lost their home and possessions during one of the worst floods in Tennessee history, which took the lives of 20 people.

While he was rebuilding, he helped patrol the town and help the community recover.

Tragically, sometime after the flood, he contracted COVID-19, which would eventually take his life.

"Greg was a great friend and police officer. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion and had a way of leaving everyone with a smile. He was one of the best," Waverly Police Chief Grant Gillespie said.

Triplett began his career in 1995 as a corrections officer and dispatcher. He was eventually hired as a patrol officer in 1998.

Over the course of his career, he served in many roles, including corrections, dispatch, patrol and as a school resource officer. In 2017 he returned to patrol.

Triplett also worked for the Humphreys County Sheriff's Department and McEwen Police Department during his career.

Triplett leaves behind his wife, Lora, and five children.

This story was originally published by Luke Stone on Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.