Talladega offering 2 free laps around racetrack if vaccinated at speedway on Saturday

Butch Dill/AP
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) spins out as NASCAR driver Harrison Burton passes him during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 11, 2021
"Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racin'!"

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Talladega Superspeedway will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and test site.

For those who get vaccinated or tested, the speedway is offering anyone over the age of 16 a chance to drive their car or truck around the track as a special incentive.

Participants must be 19 years or older with a valid driver's license to go around the track.

The car must also be registered in the name of the driver and proof of insurance.

To participate, you must fill out a consent waiver.

Participants between 16 and 18 must have a valid driver's license and a parent or guardian in the vehicle. They must also sign a minor release form.

