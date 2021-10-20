San Francisco In-N-Out Burger briefly closed for violating local COVID-19 health orders

Officials in San Francisco have temporarily closed the dining room at the city's only In-N-Out Burger location after the restaurant violated city health orders by not having staff members check customers for proof of vaccination.

According to KRON-TV, KNTV-TV and KPIX-TV, the In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco closed briefly last week.

Officials with the restaurant chain later confirmed that the location closed "because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation."

According to KPIX, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) also confirmed that the Fisherman's Wharf In-N-Out temporarily closed.

The department said that it received a complaint on Sept. 24 that the restaurant was not checking vaccination status and reminded In-N-Out employees "multiple times" before delivering a final notice of violation and notice of closure on Oct. 14.

The restaurant has since re-opened, but only for takeout. The dining room remains closed.

In August, San Francisco instituted a mandate requiring residents to present proof of vaccination to eat indoors at restaurants and bars and use public gyms and attend large concerts.

San Franciscans who are not vaccinated can still eat at restaurants outdoors.

The Fisherman's Wharf location is the only In-N-Out restaurant within the San Francisco city limits, though there are several other locations in the Bay Area.