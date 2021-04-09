Pfizer seeks FDA approval to give COVID-19 vaccine to people as young as 12

Pfizer/BioNTech has officially filed with the Food and Drug Administration seeking to expand their emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years old.

When the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the FDA in December, it was for those aged 16 and older. Since then, the company has conducted studies on the vaccine's efficacy in younger teens.

In March, they published data showing their COVID-19 two-shot vaccine was safe and produced a robust antibody response in trial participants aged 12 to 15.