Moderna says its COVID vaccine is 93% effective six months after second dose

Moderna said Thursday that its vaccine is 93% effective through six months after receiving the second dose.

In a news release, the company added that it tested three booster shots in phase 2 of its study, which demonstrated "robust antibody responses...against important variants of concern."

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in a press release.

Moderna added that they expect to complete its submission to the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine to be fully distributed in August.

Moderna's announcement comes a week after Pfizer-BioNTech said its COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective six months after complete vaccination, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the FDA aims to grant full approval Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day or sooner.