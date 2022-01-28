Kid Rock threatens to cancel shows on upcoming tour if venues require masks, proof of vaccination

Kid Rock has threatened to cancel shows on his upcoming tour if venues require concertgoers to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, recorded ahead of tickets going on sale for his upcoming "Bad Reputation Tour," the musician said he wouldn't perform with COVID-19 restrictions in place because his fans have told them they won't attend his show.

"You're going to be getting your money back because I won't be showing up, either," the musician said in the video. "If you think I'm going to sit out there and say don't tell me how to live, 'We The People,' while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain't happening."

The quote references one of his new songs, "Don't Tell Me How To Live," which was released in November 2021.

The 26-show tour is slated to begin in Evansville, Indiana, on April 6. The tour will conclude in September with two shows near his native Detroit at Pine Knob on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

Kid Rock also claimed in the video that he didn't book a show in Buffalo, N.Y. and Toronto because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I don't want to deal with that s*** either and I know you don't," he said.