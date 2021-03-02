Menu

Dolly Parton sings remake of 'Jolene' while getting COVID-19 vaccine shot

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Parton turns 75 on Jan. 19. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Dolly Parton
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 18:08:55-05

Dolly Parton has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on Twitter, her account had some fun with the moment saying “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”

It’s not sarcasm, it’s truth. Last year, Parton donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who was working to develop the Moderna vaccine.

Tuesday, the singer, actress and philanthropist, returned to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive her first Moderna vaccine shot.

In a video shared on her Twitter account, Parton had a message for her followers, encouraging them to get a vaccine when they are eligible.

She even adapted her hit song “Jolene” for the occasion, singing “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of ya please don’t hesitate.”

