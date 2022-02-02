CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns, says he failed to properly report workplace relationship

CNN President Jeff Zucker has resigned amid continued fallout from investigations into one of its former anchors, Chris Cuomo.

The New York Times and CNN media reporter Brian Stelter confirmed the news Wednesday.

According to a screencap of a resignation letter shared publicly by Stelter, Zucker noted that he was resigning because he failed to properly disclose a "consensual relationship" with his "closest colleague" when the relationship first began.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong," Zucker wrote.

Zucker also noted that he had initially been asked about the relationship as part of the network's investigation into how it handled Cuomo's dismissal.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Stelter later reported that the relationship with which Zucker was referring was with Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer and an executive vice president. In her own company-wide memo, she announced she was staying with the network.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday," she wrote.

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December, months after it was revealed that he was privately involved in political strategy efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following allegations of sexual harassment. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August.

Zucker has served as the president of CNN since 2013.

This story is breaking and will be updated.