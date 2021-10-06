Chicago woman in Indonesia 'suitcase murder' to be released Oct. 29

Heather Mack, an American woman who was convicted of assisting her then-boyfriend in murdering her mother and then stuffing her body in a suitcase in Indonesia in 2014, is set to be released from prison on Oct. 29.

According to the Associated Press, the then-18-year-old was arrested a day after Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body was discovered in a taxi at a Bali resort will be released then deported back to the U.S. on Oct. 29.

The AP reported that the Chicago woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015.

Her then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer was detained in August 2014, convicted in April 2015, and received an 18-year sentence.

Mack, who gave birth to a baby girl before she was convicted, can now be reunited with her now-6-year-old daughter upon release.

Schaefer's cousin Robert Bibbs was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2017 for helping plan the killing in exchange for $50,000 that Mack was expected to inherit.