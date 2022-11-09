CDC: Listeria outbreak connected to deli meat and cheese

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that deli meats and cheeses have become a known source of Listeria illnesses in various areas.

The items could include lunch meats, hot dogs and pâtés which are sold at delis.

The CDC says the illnesses are caused, in part, because Listeria can be spread on deli counters, in slicers, on hands and surfaces.

The health agency says Listeria can continue to grow at cold temperatures in refrigerators.

The CDC says it has been difficult for investigators to identify the exact sources for the illnesses but say the pathogens have likely been introduced into delis in multiple states.

The CDC says not to eat any meat or cheese from any deli counter unless you reheat it to an internal temperature of 165F or until it is steaming hot.

Clean your refrigerator and containers and surfaces that have touched deli meats and cheeses.