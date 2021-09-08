Cashier-less technology to be rolled out at Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market customers will soon have the option to skip the checkout line at locations in Washington, D.C. and Sherman Oaks, California.

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, announced the grocery stores will be equipped with “Just Walk Out” technology in 2022.

Customers who choose to use the technology will scan themselves in using one of several methods including the Amazon App.

They will then shop like normal and then scan themselves out once they are leaving the store.

Amazon says the technology will determine what the shopper purchased and send the customer a receipt.

“Just Walk Out technology is made possible by a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning—similar to what you’d find in a self-driving car,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon said the store will still have workers on hand to help customers.

Customers also aren’t required to use the “Just Walk Out” technology. Self-checkout lanes will be available.

Amazon says it will see how customers react to the new service before deciding whether it will be rolled out to more stores.