Capitol Police investigating 'bomb threat' near Capitol building, Library of Congress

Several buildings in Washington, D.C. have been evacuated after the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that it is conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" on a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

The Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress, the Cannon House congressional office building and the Supreme Court building have all be evacuated, ABC News and CNN report.

Both Congress and the Supreme Court are currently on summer recess.

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the area near the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

The FBI's Washington Field Office has said that it is responding to the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation.



We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.