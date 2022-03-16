California elementary students offer pep talks through free hotline

If you're having a bad day, there are kindergartners in California that could probably brighten up your day by giving you a pep talk through a free hotline.

Two teachers are West Side Elementary School, Asherah Weiss and Jessica Martin, created Pep Toc, which allows people to call a hotline to receive laughter, words of encouragement, and advice from elementary school students, NPR reported.

According to CBS News, the hotline, which went live on Feb. 26, gets about 9,000 calls per hour.

Martin, who started the art program at the school four years ago, told USA Today that she began the hotline to bring some joy back to her students' lives.

Not knowing what a hotline was, Martin encouraged her students to say something that could help others, like it helped them get through a challenging situation, the newspaper reported.

If you're looking for some inspiration, you can call the free hotline at 707-873-7862.