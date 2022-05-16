Buffalo supermarket shooting survivor recalls terrifying incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fragrance Harris Stanfield got an eerie feeling moments before a man began shooting inside a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Saturday.

“My neck became stressed, and I literally don’t know why and then I turned to my daughter to tell her that I was in pain and before I could open my mouth to tell her, we heard gunshots,” Stanfield said.

Stanfield, an employee of the Tops supermarket, said she and her daughter ran when she saw security guard Aaron Salter Jr. reach for his weapon to stop the shooter.

Stanfield was separated from her daughter after falling to the ground. She managed to get up and run to the back of the store.

“But I kept running until I got all the way to the back door, but a co-worker of mine tried to get the door opened since it was stuck and we were afraid if someone was on the other side of the door, but thankfully there was no one and we ran outside,” she said.

Stanfield said her 20-year-old daughter Yahnia Brown-McReynolds was close to the shooter.

“He shot two people in front of her. One person survived, the other person he shot perished. They were standing where we were standing and he walked right by her. He did not see her,” Stanfield said. “She didn’t move and she just stayed as still and silent as possible. She heard someone saying, 'Call 911,' but she didn’t move because she was in panic mode."

Brown-McReynolds survived and was reunited with her mother after police arrested the shooter.

This story was originally reported by Yoselin Person on wkbw.com.