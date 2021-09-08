Watch
Britney Spears' father files to end conservatorship

AP
FILE - This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears
Posted at 6:08 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:08:35-04

Britney Spears may get her wish. Her father reportedly filed a petition to end her court-ordered conservatorship.

According to CNN, which obtained a copy of the court filing, Jamie Spears said he believes his daughter should get a chance to “handle her own life.”

Jamie has been the conservator of his daughter’s estate since 2009.

In July, Britney testified that her father was guilty of conservator abuse. She claimed she had no say in her career or personal life.

“I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have a ID [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the I[U]D out so I could start trying to have another baby,” Spears said. “But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any children, any more children.”

In a statement obtained by NBC News, Britney Spears’ attorney said Tuesday’s court filing was a massive win, but he added that he will continue to hold Jaime accountable.

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — we will also continue to explore all options," Rosengart said.

A hearing regarding the conservatorship was scheduled for Sept. 29. It’s unclear if that hearing will still take place.

