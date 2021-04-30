Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Blue Origin to start selling tickets to space beginning May 5

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE- In this May 9, 2019, file photo Jeff Bezos speaks at an event to unveil Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington. On May 5, 2021, Blue Origin will announce details about sending people to space in its New Shepherd suborbital spacecraft. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Jeff Bezos
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:55:25-04

American privately-funded aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin wants to send you to space.

According to the company's website, it will begin selling seats on its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft next week. Prices have not been announced.

"It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn how at http://blueorigin.com. Details coming May 5th. #GradatimFerociter," the company announced on Twitter with a video.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos founded the company in 2000.

Passengers will get to ride 60 miles above the Earth and spend several minutes in weightlessness before the capsule parachutes back to Earth.

More details will arrive on May 5, which marks the 60th anniversary when NASA astronaut Alan Shepard — after whom New Shepard is named — was sent on a 15-minute suborbital journey.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!