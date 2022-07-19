Blue Angels names first female pilot to demonstration team

The U.S. Navy made a historic announcement this week by announcing Lt. Amanda lee will become the first female pilot to join the Blue Angels' fighter jet demonstration team

She was among six new demonstration pilots named to the 2023 team. Lee will embark on a “rigorous” five-month training program, the Navy said.

She is currently assigned to the gladiators” of strike fighter squadron (vfa) 106. Although she is the first demo pilot, the Navy said hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels.

“We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch, and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023.”

Officers typically serve two years with the team before returning to the fleet after their tours of duty.