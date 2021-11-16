Biden to visit New Hampshire Tuesday to tout infrastructure deal

A day after signing a landmark $1 trillion infrastructure package into law at the White House, President Joe Biden will hit the road to tout the benefits of the package.

His first stop will be to Woodstock, New Hampshire, to visit the Pemigewasset River Bridge — a bridge in rural New Hampshire in desperate need of repairs.

According to WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire, the bridge has been "red-listed" and has needed major structural repairs since 2013. The infrastructure package signed into law Monday provides $500 billion to improve roadways and bridges across the country.

Biden's trip to New Hampshire marks Biden's first post-bill signing PR push, and it won't be the last. During a signing ceremony at the White House on Monday, Biden noted that he, Vice President Kamala Harris and other top administration officials would be fanning out across the country in the coming days and weeks to tout new projects resulting from the funding.

Biden hopes his legislative win will help revitalize sagging poll numbers. In October, an AP-NORC poll found that his approval ratings had slipped to just 50% and that his support from Republicans and Democrats alike had waned since the summer months.

However, the infrastructure package represents only a fraction of what Biden hopes to accomplish legislatively in the coming weeks. Lawmakers are currently debating a second bill — the "Build Back Better" plan — that focuses on social spending and combating climate change.

The "Build Back Better" plan would increase access to child care, decrease the costs of eldercare and cap prices on prescription drugs. It would be paid for through new tax hikes on multi-millionaires and businesses.

Biden originally proposed the infrastructure package and the "Build Back Better" plan as a single bill. After getting pushback from Republicans and moderate Democrats, Biden officials decided to split the bills into separate deals.

The "Build Back Better" plan faces a more narrow path to passage — as of Wednesday, no Republicans in either chamber have expressed support of the bill, and some moderate Democrats are withholding support until the Congressional Budget Office releases findings on the cost of the bill.

The Congressional Budget Office does not have a timeline of when the report will be done.