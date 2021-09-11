Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series.

Bauer has been on leave since July 2 after a woman came forward and said he choked her. She also alleged sexual assault on two separate occasions.

Bauer has denied any wrongdoing.

The decision to extend Bauer's leave had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained.

The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks.