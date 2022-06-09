'Baby Holly' found in Oklahoma more than 40 years after her parents were murdered in Texas

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — "Baby Holly" has been located alive and well in Oklahoma.

In 1981, "Baby Holly" made national headlines after her parents, Tina Clouse and Harold Clouse Jr. were found murdered in a wooded area in Houston, Texas. "Baby Holly" was not found with her parents' remains, which led to a national search for the child.

According to the Texas Attorney General's office, Baby Holly is now 42 years old and knows about the identities of her deceased biological parents. She is also now in contact with her extended biological family.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office’s newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit. My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly’s disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family,” says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Holly lives near Cimarron Valley around Cushing, according to the Cushing Citizen.

“Finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven since we found her on Junior’s birthday. I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it… we have found Holly," says Donna Casananta, Holly's grandmother.

Finding Holly was a multi-agency operation throughout many states, including Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

"I believe Tina's finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family. I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life,” said Sherry Linn Green, Holly's aunt.

Currently, there are no arrests in the case for the murder of Holly's parents. An investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the deaths of Tina and Harold Clouse, people can contact the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.

This story was originally reported by Emily Faris on kjrh.com.