'American Idol' alum Clay Aiken running for Congress

Clay Aiken, who came in second place on the second season of "American Idol," announced he is running for Congress.

Aiken will attempt to replace U.S. Rep. David Price, a Democrat, in North Carolina's 4th District.

Price announced last year that he would not seek reelection.

Aiken, a Democrat, said he will focus on "stopping climate change, systemic racism and income inequality."

In his first campaign video, Aiken noted the significance of his candidacy. If elected, he would become the first openly gay member of Congress from North Carolina.

This is not Aiken's first venture into politics. He ran for North Carolina's 2nd District seat in 2014 but lost to Republican incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers.

