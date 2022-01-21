Amazon plans to open its first clothing store

Amazon announced plans Thursday to open its first brick-and-mortar clothing store.

Amazon Style, which will be located in Los Angeles, will offer women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, the company said.

"Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room, where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles that are delivered directly to their room within minutes," Amazon said in a statement on its website.

The company says customers will also be able to select items online and have them delivered to the store to try on. If the item isn't what the customer wants, they can return it.

Amazon is now the largest seller of clothing in the U.S. CNBC reports that it took that title from Walmart in 2021.

For many, it might come as a surprise that the online retailer is opening a brick-and-mortar store. However, CNN reports that in-store purchases still make up more than 85% of retail sales in the country.

There is no official opening date for Amazon Style. The company only said it will open later this year.