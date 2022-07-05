Akron police impose curfew after police shooting of Jayland Walker

In Akron, Ohio, Fourth of July celebrations were canceled, and a curfew was instituted overnight as demonstrations continued following the police killing of Jayland Walker.

Medical examiners say the 25-year-old suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds fired by several officers.

Akron's police chief says traffic video appears to show a shot fired from Walker's car after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, but he did not have a weapon on him when he tried to run from officers and was eventually shot.

Eight officers directly involved in the shooting are on unpaid leave while a criminal investigation is underway.

Scripps station WEWS reported that Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said intended to lift the curfew, which was placed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday.

It was in response to some downtown businesses being damaged. Police had to use tear gas to disperse those protesting over the fatal police shooting, WEWS reported.

The curfew will remain in place through Tuesday, but will be lifted Wednesday morning if there are no public safety concerns that arise, WEWS reported.

On Monday, police arrested around 50 people on various charges including rioting, the news station reported.