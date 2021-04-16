Adidas to release sneaker made from mushrooms

Adidas has released a new sneaker made from a mushroom-based material.

The sneaker company said the Stan Smith Mylo is the first to use renewable mycelium, which is the underground root of mushrooms, and was created in partnership with the biotechnology company Bolt Threads.

"Mylo is created using a highly efficient grow taking less than two weeks," Adidas said in a news release. "The process takes advantage of a cutting-edge vertical agriculture technique, allowing the mycelium to be grown in a space-efficient system that increases the yield per square foot."

The company said it's soft, supple, and looks and feels like leather.

Adidas said the outer upper parts of the sneaker - the perforated three stripes, heel tab overlay, and premium branding - are made with Mylo.

The shoe's midsole is made with natural rubber.

No word yet on when the shoe will be available for purchase.