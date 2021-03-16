Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

AAA: Americans paying 14% more at gas pumps compared to February

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pumps gasoline at a Shell gas station, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Consumer Prices
Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:18:20-04

AAA says Americans are paying 14% more at gas pumps than they did in February.

According to a news release, AAA said the national average price of unleaded gas is $2.87.

AAA said that the 40 cent increase is due to a significant "decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand."

"With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in the press release.

AAA said 20 states are seeing double-digit jumps.

Last month, experts predicted that gas prices would increase following the deadly winter storms in Texas, rising 10 to 20 cents.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime