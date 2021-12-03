'The Thanksgiving Text:' Story of grandma and stranger coming to Netflix

Netflix is turning a viral holiday story into a movie.

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have been getting together for Thanksgiving for six years.

They first met in 2016, when Dench mistakenly texted Hinton while trying to reach her grandson about plans for Thanksgiving. Despite the mistake, Hinton jokingly invited himself over.

"Of course you can," Dench replied. "That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone!"

The story captures the attention of the nation every year— with people wondering whether they will keep the tradition going.

"We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years," Hinton said on Twitter. "We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!"

Variety reports that the movie will be titled, "The Thanksgiving Text." The publication says a director and a cast have not been finalized yet.