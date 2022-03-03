3 people dead following crashes on I-95 in Florida

Authorities in Florida say three people have died following multiple crashes on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

According to the Associated Press, fog combined with smoke from prescribed burns of vegetation may have played a factor in the accidents due to low visibility.

The news outlet reported the accidents began occurring at 1:30 a.m. local time when the crashes involved 17 vehicles, including semi-trucks.

According to the AP, one of the semis was consumed by flames, and a car was crushed under the front of another semi.

The AP reported four crashes involving 11 vehicles on the northbound side, and one crash involving six cars happened on the southbound side.

Two people died on the southbound lanes, and one person was killed in a northbound crash.

The AP reported a child was airlifted in stable condition to a local children's hospital, while other victims were taken to a hospital in Daytona beach.

The Florida Department of Transportation said several areas on I-95 were still closed while Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crashes.