20-year-old man apprehended after fatal attack at German gay pride event

A 20-year-old man was arrested concerning the death of a 25-year-old man who was severely injured at a gay pride event last month in Germany, prosecutors announced on Friday.

According to local media reports, the victim, whose only been identified as Malte, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Münster Police said the suspect attacked Malte after he tried intervening as other participants at the Christopher Street Day event were being harassed by the unidentified man, the media outlets reported.

The alleged assailant struck Malte, who then fell to the ground, police said, local media outlets reported. According to news outlets, Malte never regained consciousness and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but the Associated Press reported that he was apprehended at the train station on Friday.