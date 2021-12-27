2 children dead, 3 injured in Florida hit-and-run

Authorities in Florida said two children are dead and three other children are hospitalized after a car plowed into them in Wilton Manors and then fled the scene.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred outside an apartment complex on Monday.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is investigating what happened.

On Facebook, the Wilton Manors Police Department said a family reunification center would be set up at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.

The ages of the children were not immediately released, the news outlet reported.