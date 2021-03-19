15-year-old Jacob has been waiting more than 8 years to be adopted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Being outdoors, around horses, in the garden, or in the country – those are some of Jacob’s favorite things. He hopes whomever adopts him likes being outside, too.

The 15-year-old, who is currently in foster care in Michigan, sometimes goes by Jake.

He describes himself a good kid.

“My friends would describe me as cheerful, happy, respectful,” Jacob said.

“I like sports. I like football, soccer, baseball. I play with Legos. I build cars, Lego cars, and then I usually just play video games, like racing games,” he said.

“I usually like to go to sporting events, like basketball games, and then just have fun with my friends. I enjoy playing sports with my brother. Me and him both like the Lions,” he added.

Traveling and being outside make him happy.

“I like to go to the beach. I like to go on the beach, play in the water. I like horses. I would just like to live in the country because I like to play in the woods and spend time in the garden and stuff."

He’s in tenth grade, and he enjoys his classes.

“In school, I like science. I like history. In history, I like the Civil War. I also like government, too, because [of] the three branches of government. In science, I like the study of plants -- how plants grow and how they get food in the sun,” Jacob explained.

What does he want to be when he grows up? A couple of jobs come to mind.

“Working at Legoland and as a firefighter,” said Jacob.

When it comes to being adopted, he is hopeful.

“I'd like to live with a family that likes going places, going to different parts of the country and stuff, like going to Hawaii or Disneyland. The home environment I would like to have is have older brothers and sisters, a big family,” Jacob explained.

Jacob has been waiting to be adopted since September of 2012.

If you’d like to learn more about Jacob, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Jacob, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

This article was written by Alicia Smith for WXYZ.